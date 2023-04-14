RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — New research shows new grads better be ready to meet with a lot of people as they launch into the working world.

According to talent and business consulting firm Robert Half, most employers are now holding four interviews with entry-level candidates before hiring someone. Filling the job takes an average of five weeks after the interview.

Make sure to prepare to answer questions that gauge soft skills.

One in five hiring managers say their bad hires are because too much emphasis is put on technical skills, not things like situational questions or interpersonal skills.

Also, be prepared to follow through.

Managers say there are a few things which can work in favor of a candidate. Researching the company, having a respectable presence online – meaning social media – and writing a “thank you” note after an interview will all give a candidate a leg up.

Get ready to go to the office.

Fewer than a third of all entry-level jobs are advertised as hybrid or remote. While off-site jobs might be more common in certain industries, a lot of employers want to see the work of their new hires in person.

There are some industries where more entry level workers are needed.

Those are software developer and analysts, marketing, human resources, accountants and internal auditors.