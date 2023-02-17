RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Being a urologist pays very well, but is the most stressful job one can hold.

This is according to a study by “O-NET,” which is part of the labor department. This ranking is based on a study of 873 different occupations.

The qualifies are the importance of accepting criticism, dealing calmly with high-stress situations, as well as handling demanding clients and tight deadlines.

Urologists topped the list with a stress level of 100. This is despite a median annual salary of $208,000 dollars.

Film and video editor is second and an anesthesiologist assistant at number three.

Many top positions have some tie to the medical field or public service like a judge or emergency dispatcher.

On the opposite end of the list are model, courier, and shoe repair workers.