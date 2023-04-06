RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Matt Higgins is a CEO, investor and founder who shared the types of toxic personalities he sees over and over again.

First, Withholders.

The are people who don’t deliver praise and resent anyone with skills they don’t have. They aim to bring down those who are succeeding.

Second, Hijackers.

Higgins says this one can be more subtle, but they are similar to the withholders but with added aggression. Often these are managers. They try to exploit areas where people are struggling.

Third, Victims.

They operate in a constant state of injustice. They see every obstacle or hiccup as a way they are being targeted.

Fourth, Martyrs.

These people take on as much as they can handle and then use it to complain about picking up the slack for others.

Finally, Gaslighters.

The term is thrown around a lot these days, but in the workplace, they rewrite reality at work and try to convince others they are oblivious to what is going on at work.