RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — It is said the devil is in the details, and according to Harvard neuroscientist Juliette Han, that can be extraordinarily valuable – but sometimes overlooked – in a professional setting.

Try to avoid any industry jargon.

From fast food to sales to any kind of technology, there are words exclusive to that industry and can confuse those who are not familiar.

Show your work.

Walk people through your thought process so they understand how you reached the conclusion which you did.

Also, be very precise in your writing.

Use good grammar, avoid unnecessary jokes and try to be concise in your words.