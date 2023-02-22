RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The website BonusFinder.com is offering $2,000 to hire someone as an “Official Blackjack Tester” in Las Vegas.

The job involves taking a three-day trip to Vegas for two, paid hotel and flight, and money to use at the blackjack table.

A man named Richard Marcus, a professional casino and blackjack cheat, will work with the new hire to teach some of the “Tricks of the trade,” according to BonusFinder.

After the lesson the new Blackjack Tester will visit eight casinos to play the game and then rank them from 1-to-10 and describe your experience.

Applicants need to be at least 21 and fill out an application which includes a detailed essay about why you feel you are right for the job.