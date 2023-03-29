RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – The North Carolina Wildlife Resources Commission is holding a virtual recruitment event for its Wildlife Law Enforcement Basic Academy.

The 60th Wildlife Law Enforcement Basic Academy takes place from May 15 through June 30, officials said.

There will be a virtual recruiting event on April 12 at 7 p.m. for anyone who is interested in a career in wildlife law enforcement.

During the virtual event, “Wildlife Law Enforcement Officers will give a presentation of the duties and responsibilities of a NC Wildlife Law Enforcement Officer,” officials said. There will also be information on the application process and a question and answer session.

If you’re interested in attending the virtual event, you will need to pre-register.

For more information, and to register, click here.