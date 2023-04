DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — The North Carolina Department of Transportation is holding a job fair Wednesday in Durham at the NC Works Career Center on South Briggs Avenue.

The DOT is hiring for positions which includes transportation workers, electronics technicians, bridge maintenance and auto mechanics.

The event is from 8:30 a.m. until 2 p.m. and interviews will be done on site.

You are asked to apply in advance.