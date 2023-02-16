RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A new trend from employees–“Bare Minimum Monday”–is costing employers time and money.

The term “Bare Minimum Monday” was coined by a TikTok star and has gained momentum ever since.

As described in Fortune Magazine, it is a more modern term for what was called “The Monday Morning Blues,” or having a “Case of the Mondays.”

People are choosing to ramp up their work week instead of diving in headfirst and finding a balance.

This can include things like coming in late to get the day started on their own terms.

The TikTok star who created the term described it by saying it means “completing the least amount of work necessary to get by that day” and that it’s a “rejection of all the pressure I felt on Sunday and Monday.”

It is different than the “Quiet Quitting” term which rose to popularity last year because it isn’t about leaving your job but about settling into the week ahead.