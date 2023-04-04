RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Even with layoffs and other signs of economic uncertainty, an estimated 56% of the workforce will likely look for a new job in the next year.

This is according to research from Bankrate.com.

Money is a factor: 66% of people earning less than $50,000 are likely to go on the job hunt compared to 48% who are earning more than $100,000.

While 56% of workers are said to be job hunting – at least according to Bankrate.com – who and why vary greatly.

For starters, 78% of Gen Z – people younger than 26 – are actively looking.

It is 61% for people between 27 and 42, and 48% of Gen X workers, and only 28% of baby boomers.

It goes into more than just age, though.

Even certain ethnicities are more likley to search for a new job.

For example, 89% of African American and 69% of Hispanic workers are looking, compared to 50% of white workers.

Then there is the inevitable “why.”

No big surprise, pay is a factor, though it ties at 30% with work/life balance.

Flexible hours, work from home, and more vacation round out the top five reasons.