RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — It can be difficult to know when it is the right time to leave a job, but author Gili Malinsky gave three red flags for which you need to be on the lookout to see if it is time to go.

First, you are being underpaid. In this day and age there are a lot of different resources which allow you to see average pay for your field. Plus, according to the pew research center, women still only make 82 percent as much as men on average.

Second, you feel invisible or undervalued. If your ideas are being dismissed, that is a sign that you’re not getting the attention you deserve.

Finally, you don’t want your boss’ job. It might sound silly, but you realize you aren’t interested in climbing the ladder at your company.

Also, maybe because you feel undervalued, and you are aware there won’t be too much of an opportunity.

Malinsky suggests not making any kind of knee jerk reaction, but rather think ahead and give yourself anywhere from three months to a year to formulate a plan.