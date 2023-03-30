RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Call it is a side hustle, gig economy, or even part-time, even people earning six figures are cashing in.

A new report from LinkedIn cited surveys by LendingClub and PYMNTS which found a national average of 50% of people are earning extra money. The number jumps to 62% for people who make at least $100,000 a year.

What is fueling this trend?

According to the website Zippia, it is because so many people didn’t have to go into work at the start of the pandemic and, in a lot of cases, higher income earners have a more flexible schedule.

However, this isn’t exclusive to gig-work like rideshare or personal shopping. For some it is more creative like a shop on Etsy or Ebay, or maybe a podcast.

Also, according to Forbes Magazine, this kind of side hustle for the upper-middle-class is seen as a way to test the waters on a new career or to feed a passion which can’t be fueled by a daily job.

Another interesting figure appeared while reviewing this research: 72% of Gen Zers and 67% of Millennials either have some type or side gig or would be interested in the idea of having one.