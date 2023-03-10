RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The town of Cary is the third worst in the nation out of 170 ranked when it comes to a pay gap in median salary between men and women, according to a new study from Chamberofcommerce.org.

The median earnings in Cary for men is $103,944; for women it is $64,453, which is a difference of $39,941.

Median income is the amount of money that divides a population into two separate groups.

The City of Raleigh didn’t fare much better, landing in the top 20% in the country at 35.

Durham is 63rd and Fayetteville is 146th.

The top five cities are Sunnyvale, California, outside San Jose;, Frisco, Texas, outside Dallas; Cary; Scottsdale, Arizona; and McKinney, Texas, outside Dallas.

All five are considered to be relatively affluent towns and cities outside major cities which tend to be heavy into the technology sector.

The City of Fort Lauderdale, Florida, has the smallest pay gap in the country.