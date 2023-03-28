RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — What a jobseeker posts online can have a direct impact on their ability to be hired, according to a new study by the website “The Top Ten.”

The website polled 500 hiring managers and 500 employees to get the results.

Turns out 68% of hiring managers said they do seek out a person’s social media before making an offer, with another 30% saying it has had a direct impact on not hiring somebody.

It was also found 66% think an inappropriate presence on social media is worse than having a misdemeanor offense on your record.

It seems that jobseekers know what awaits them.

The study showed 76% employees expect a would-be boss to research their social media; however, only 30% said they’d be willing to change what they post.