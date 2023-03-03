RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Asking for a raise can be intimidating but often times it is what you say that can make a big difference.

The staffing company HireUp but together a long list of suggestions, so these are just a few of the takeaways.

Do some online research to see what a realistic salary in your field is and for your position. Specifically, look at job postings in New York and Colorado. Both states require an employer to post the salary.

When you do go in have a set number and don’t waffle. State your price, gauge their reaction, and if it is something along the lines of “we can’t do that,” then put it on the boss — ask what they can do.

Be prepared to sell yourself. Obviously talk about what you’ve done to benefit the company using specific examples, but also explain your plans to benefit the company in the future.

What you don’t want to do is threaten. Nobody likes being backed into a corner and it can often backfire. So, unless you are ready to walk it is a good idea to avoid this tactic.

Don’t use your coworker’s salary to compare. Most companies prohibit coworkers from discussing salary. What you should do instead is to ask for the same pay. So instead of saying, “Joe makes $20 an hour,” go in and say, “I want to make $20 an hour.”

Also, when asking for your raise, be realistic. You don’t want to be outlandish and not be taken seriously. To see all the ideas including timing, awareness of the corporate situation, and how to respond if you are turned down on HireUp.