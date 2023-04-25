RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — It used to be you took a summer job to make some extra money while you’re away from school.

In some cases, the money can add up very quickly. Indeed.com put together a list of the best 15 summer jobs for teenagers.

One idea – Kennel Assistant.

This is good for anyone who wants to enter the world of veterinary medicine.

Another summer job can be working as a tutor.

This is great for someone who excels in a particular subject and according to Indeed, it isn’t uncommon to make upwards of $20 an hour.

Another suggestion is a dog walker, which Indeed reports can average $17 and hour– and it is easy to increase your pay based on how many dogs you walk during the day.

Others on the list include baristas, restaurant servers, lifeguards and babysitters. According to Indeed, it isn’t uncommon for babysitters to charge upwards of $20 an hour per child.

To read the full list, click here.