RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — “I was stuck in traffic” has become the workplace version of “my dog ate my homework.”

Traffic and vehicle troubles top the list of excuses in a recent poll of 1,600 workers by the construction recruiting company Yard Work and reported in the Journo Report.

Number two on the list is the more vague “personal problems,” followed by owning up to oversleeping.

Others aren’t too original either; health problems, lost items, home-related issues.

However, as you can imagine when asking 1,600 for excuses there are going to be some people who decide to get clever.

The three most unusual responses were, “my pet goldfish was feeling unwell, and I had to take it to the vet,” “I was stuck in a time warp,” and “I was being playing a game of hide and seek with my neighbor.”