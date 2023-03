RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Disabled American Veterans is hosting a virtual job fair coming up on March 14.



This is for veterans, their spouses, active duty, and members of the national guard and reserve.



It runs from 12 p.m. until 4 p.m. on the 14th and is free.



More than 50 employers are taking part including FedEx, Pep Boys, Chevron, and Travelers Insurance.



These openings are across the country, not just locally.

Resume help is also available. You’ll need to register in advance here.