RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Wake County Public Schools are hosting two upcoming job fairs.

The first is called Teacher Job Fair for High Needs Schools. It is on Saturday the 25th from 9 a.m. until 11 a.m. at the District Office, Crossroads III.

The other is a spring teacher job fair for all schools. It is on April 15th from 830 a.m. until 11:30 a.m. for secondary schools and 12:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. for elementary schools. It is at Knightdale High School.

Also, graduating seniors who plan for a career in education this coming fall semester can apply to what is called the Future Teachers’ Program.

It offers a stipend to students for an annual summer professional development, plus an interview for Wake County Schools position when they graduate and professional networking, too.