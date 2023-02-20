RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Work from home became the norm at the start of the pandemic and has remained a desired “perk” for a lot of employees since.

However, recent research from the Association of Psychological Science found some of the top reasons work from home employees struggle with stress and mental health and came up with suggestions to combat it.

Take a ten-minute break for every hour you work; set boundaries and feel you must take on too much work because you’re working from home; get enough sleep and that means disconnecting from work at least a few hours before bed; and communicate with people like your team manager to give yourself a break from any self-imposed pressure.

It is also recommended you learn the four different kinds of work objectives.

These are from Steven Covey who because known around the world for his work prioritization.

Urgent and important – unforeseen events and urgent matters.

Not urgent but important – smaller tasks that won’t affect your deadlines.

Urgent but not important – meetings and phone calls.

Not urgent and not important – checking social media.