RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Women want to make more money; that is the top finding of new research by the remote staffing company Robert Half.

1,600 women were polled to come up with the answers.

It isn’t so much that women want to earn money, they expect to see a salary increase by the end of the year with 29% expecting a promotion.

Pay is also the number one reason women consider a different job. 58 percent think they are fairly paid in their current role compared to their male counterparts.

Work-life balance continues to be in great demand with 34% saying they want greater flexibility to choose where and when they work.

When it comes to job satisfaction, there were three things which appeared over and over again, aside from pay and benefits: Work-life balance, good working relationships with their boss, and opportunities to gain and learn skills.