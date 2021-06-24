Amazon’s Black Business Accelerator introduces Black-owned small businesses to the masses

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Amazon has created what is called the Black Business Accelerator, a way to help Black business owners bring their products to the masses through Amazon.com.

“Our sales had a 55% increase year over year,” said Brandi Neloms, a manager with Amazon. “We want to intentionally help Black-owned businesses experience that success.”

The $150 million program is designed to be more than just providing a platform for product exposure, but also a means to help these business owners build equity and growth.

There is a three-pronged approach with financial assistance, marketing, and promotion through the website, plus mentorship.

“We are pairing you with a strategic account manager to help guide you through Amazon and make sure you have all the tools and tricks you need to be successful in our program,” said Neloms.

Also, this isn’t limited to any kind of product, either.

“All Blacked-owned businesses are invited to participate whether you’re in the early stages, or long-established. If you have a product consumer want to buy we want to connect you to 300 million on the business side and 300 million on the consumer side.”

There are certain qualifiers that Amazon has posted on the page they designed for the program.