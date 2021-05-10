Benson hoping to keep employees local with announcement of Berry Global plant expansion

BENSON, N.C. (WNCN) — Berry Global recently announced plans for a $70 million expansion at their existing operation in Benson. More than 60 jobs will be added.

“Having good jobs close to home that they don’t have to worry about going to Fayetteville, Raleigh, is a big plus,” said Robert Citro with Berry Global.

Being able to keep local talent in town, while also attracting new workers from out of town, is a double win for the town says Loretta Byrd, President and CEO of the Benson Chamber of Commerce.

“It will also bring 63 new families or give 63 existing families who are already living here a chance to have a better job,” she said.

On a larger scale, Citro says it goes to further enforce the existing bond with the town at a time when many employers are abandoning small-town operations.

“We come into a small town, and we’re integrated with the small town,” said Citro. He pointed out how the company first began operations in the 1960s and will only deepen its connection with these added jobs.

The majority will be in manufacturing, though some managerial-level jobs are expected once the addition is complete in March 2023.

However, Berry Global does have multiple openings for those looking to start their career with the company right now.

Of those openings, Citro said the bulk will be in manufacturing with other opportunities available for managerial work.