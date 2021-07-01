CBS 17 Job Alert — 10 industries that will raise pay, 10 that won’t

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Some industries are willing to pay a lot of money to attract new workers while others don’t have the same problem.

In today’s Job Alert, CBS 17’s Bill Young shows you the results of a new study that shows plain-as-day the industries at both ends of the spectrum.

The website Business Insider published the list this week looking at information from economists at Morgan Stanley.

You can expect to see the biggest pay increases in the service industry.

Number one is the hotel and leisure industry, followed by real estate management and development. Sales leisure products, then luxury goods are also in the top 10.

On the other side of the list, are jobs called producers — things like energy companies.

The industries least likely to see pay gains are independent power and renewable energy. Anything in the oil and gas industry is also toward the bottom, as are water, electric, and gas utilities.

The theory is many of these industries didn’t see the loss of workers during the pandemic like what was experienced in the service industry.