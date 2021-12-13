CBS 17 Job Alert – 150 openings at Firehouse Subs in central NC

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Firehouse Subs contacted CBS 17 because there are openings for 150 workers in stores in areas from Fayetteville up through the Triangle, including Cary and Durham.

In the message, they even highlighted in bold letters “we are in great need of restaurant employees to support our increased guests.”

The restaurant industry is struggling to find workers after the COVID-19 pandemic shut many locations and they are continuing to reopen.

The Firehouse Sub job openings are for crew members and shift leaders. The company said 22 locations in central North Carolina are currently hiring.

The company said that they offer “competitive wages, discounts on delicious subs and excellent growth opportunities.”

Firehouse Subs Public Safety Foundation has donated more than $434,000 to first responders across central North Carolina.

The plan is to keep hiring until all the positions are filled.

Here is a link to apply for the jobs.