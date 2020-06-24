CBS 17 Job Alert – Ace Hardware, FedEx are hiring

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – CBS 17 is committed to helping people in need of a job to find one.

Some people are still unemployed because of the coronavirus — others are looking to add some extra income or maybe looking for a summer job.

Ace Hardware is in need of a lot of workers all across the country – we’re talking nearly 1,700 openings.

About two dozen of those are in the Triangle.

Most are seasonal cashier positions but I found an opening for a shift leader/supervisor at the store on Kildaire Farm Road in Cary.

This could be a great career move since you’ll assist with managing store operations and even take over operations if the manager isn’t present. Past managerial experience is preferred, especially in the hardware industry.

You also need a high school degree.

There’s been a huge surge in online shopping since the start of the pandemic, so it is no surprise FedEx has openings. Specifically, they need package handlers.

One opening is for a part time job at their location on International Drive in Raleigh.

Be OK with lifting up to 50 pounds and maneuvering packages up to 75 pounds.

Hours vary, but most are evenings until midnight or 1 a.m. Pay starts at $13.26 per hour.

There are similar positions at warehouses on Page Road and S. Alston Avenue in Durham.