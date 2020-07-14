CBS 17 Job Alert – Acquire and Aldi are hiring

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – In today’s Job Alert, we’re looking at options for people who might be looking to advance their careers into management or those with managerial experience who are now out of work.

Acquire is a privately-owned consulting firm looking to fill several entry-level marketing manager positions in Raleigh. You’ll work with existing clients to advance their needs, while also building new accounts.

Past sales and customer service experience is needed. Acquire will offer training.

We’ve reported how people are in demand for grocery store management.

Aldi needs a full-time shift manager for their new store in Holly Springs.

It is a lot of supervisory work, so past management experience is needed.

You’ll alternate between managerial and associate duties as necessary depending on the schedule of store managers.

Pay starts at $13.50 per hour, but you get an added $4.50 per hour when working as a supervisor.

Aldi also offers health benefits and 401(k).