CBS 17 Job Alert – Advice for job seekers

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Today’s Job Alert isn’t about job openings – it’s about providing advice for job seekers – people looking to take their skills and transition to a new job or new industry.

Douglas James is a vetern whose company helps people use existing knowledge and passion in finding a new job.

James is a big proponent of following your passion and utilizing technology, especially in crowd-sourcing industries.

“No matter what your skill set, I can almost guarantee you there is a crowd- sourcing job or app out there for your services – you just have to get out there and do it,” said James.

He is a big supporter of putting yourself out there on websites like LinkedIn. He recommends you be very specific about what type of skillset you have.

For example, don’t just say you’re a “good communicator,” articulate your experiences and instances where your communication skills were of use to your employer.

You can read more about Douglas James’ services by clicking here.

