CBS 17 Job Alert — Aerotek and FedEx are hiring

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Today’s Job Alert is focused on something we’ve been hearing since the start of the pandemic. Anything related to shipping packages is huge right now.

The company, Aerotek, has multiple openings. A warehouse shipper/receiver in Fuquay-Varina, a warehouse stocker in Dunn, and a warehouse picker/packer in Creedmoor.

All jobs require a high school diploma or GED, and past experience is always a plus.

FedEx is looking for a casual courier in Raleigh.

It is a part-time delivery job, but doesn’t necessarily require a Commercial Driver’s License. Pay is $17.79 an hour.

You need to be able to lift up to 50 pounds. No experience is necessary.