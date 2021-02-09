CBS 17 Job Alert – Aerotek and KYSF are hiring customer service reps

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — With unemployment numbers still significantly higher than last year at this time, CBS 17’s Job Alert is here to help those in need of a job.

Customer service jobs always get a lot of clicks on our website.

Aerotek in Morrisville needs a customer service specialist.

This person is the first line of contact with clients and is responsible for helping to troubleshoot. Three years’ experience in sales, marketing, and a job with customer interface is required.

KYSF in Cary is looking for a customer service representative.

The listing emphasizes that people skills and energy are desired for the applicant.

The ideal candidate has a background in customer service, finance, or sales. Pay is weekly and benefits are available.