CBS 17 Job Alert – Affordable Dentures and Implants, Hendrick Auto are hiring

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Any time we discuss jobs at call centers or in customer service we get a lot of interest, so we’ve made a point to look for those kinds of positions as part of the CBS 17 Job Alert.

Affordable Dentures and Implants out of Morrisville needs a remote patient service representative.

Both part-time and full-time jobs are available. You’ll answer calls from customers, take e-mails, and set appointments.

An associate’s degree is preferred, so it requires 1 -3 years experience. You’ll need to have open availability from 7 a.m. until 8 p.m. weekdays and on some weekends.

Hendrick Automotive in Cary needs someone for their call center.

This person will answer service calls for 12 dealerships, log customer comments, and maintain customer changes. You’ll also have to reschedule no-show appointments and make follow-up calls to clients.

A year of experience is needed and so is a high school diploma.

More headlines from CBS17.com: