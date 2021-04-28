CBS 17 Job Alert – Aldi and Lidl are hiring in the Triangle

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — As more and more chain stores open in central North Carolina there’s a need for more and more workers.

Today’s Job Alert is focused on managerial jobs within the booming discount grocery store industry.

Aldi is looking for assistant store managers at locations in both Raleigh and Durham. The job involves working with the store manager on implementing sales strategies and working toward financial goals.

Three years in retail including some managerial experience is required. The job is full-time and pays $20 an hour to start.

Lidl is opening a new store in Apex and is looking for a store supervisor. Be a good multitasker because the role involves switching back and forth from operational to supervisory roles.

Past experience is needed and pay is $19 an hour.