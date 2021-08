RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Believe it or not, grocery chain Aldi is now hiring to prepare for the holiday season.

The company plans to add 20,000 store and warehouse workers at locations around the country.

The grocery chain is looking to hire cashiers, stockers and warehouse associates. The positions pay between $15 and $19 per hour.

Aldi has dozens of stores in central North Carolina.

Click here to search Aldi job openings in our area.