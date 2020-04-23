CBS 17 Job Alert – Aldi is hiring at multiple locations

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – During this time of surging unemployment, some people are looking for a job to help make ends meet while others are looking to start an entirely new career. The grocery chain Aldi is offering both.

RELATED: Full coverage of the coronavirus outbreak in NC

Part-time associates are needed for stores in Garner, Cary, Durham, and Raleigh.

The job pays $13.50 per hour and there is a raise after one full year of employment. You’ll work no more than 25 hours a week, but be flexible in your hours. Having a high school diploma and past retail experience is a plus.

Aldi is also hiring a full-time manager trainee at the store on Wake Forest Road in Raleigh.

Pay is $23.50 per hour, with the potential to earn between $70,000 to $90,000 dollars a year as a store manager.

Past managerial experience and a high school diploma are needed for this job. There is some travel required to multiple stores within the district for training.

More headlines from CBS17.com: