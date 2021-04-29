CBS 17 Job Alert – Allied Universal, Harris Teeter hold job fairs

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Businesses across our area are holding hiring events in hopes of finding qualified workers to fill a lot of openings.

Allied Universal has an in-person hiring fair as they look for workers in Durham, Cary, Chapel Hill, Raleigh and Morrisville.

The fair takes place on May 4 from 3:30 p.m. until 5:30 p.m. at the Marriott Hotel near Crabtree Valley Mall in Raleigh.

Openings are available for all shifts, all parts of the day. Six months of experience is needed.

Harris Teeter has a huge hiring event this Friday at the location on N.C. Highway 54 in Durham. The fair is running from 9 a.m. until 6 p.m.

Openings include cashiers and clerks in the deli, bakery, produce and meat departments – plus, personal shoppers – a service that’s booming since the start of the pandemic.

These openings are both part-time and full-time.