CBS 17 Job Alert – Allied Universal, Harris Teeter hold job fairs

Job Alert

by:

Posted: / Updated:

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Businesses across our area are holding hiring events in hopes of finding qualified workers to fill a lot of openings.

Allied Universal has an in-person hiring fair as they look for workers in Durham, Cary, Chapel Hill, Raleigh and Morrisville.

The fair takes place on May 4 from 3:30 p.m. until 5:30 p.m. at the Marriott Hotel near Crabtree Valley Mall in Raleigh.

Openings are available for all shifts, all parts of the day. Six months of experience is needed.

Harris Teeter has a huge hiring event this Friday at the location on N.C. Highway 54 in Durham. The fair is running from 9 a.m. until 6 p.m.

Openings include cashiers and clerks in the deli, bakery, produce and meat departments – plus, personal shoppers – a service that’s booming since the start of the pandemic.

These openings are both part-time and full-time.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Click here for full list of trending stories