CBS 17 Job Alert – Allied Universal hiring in Durham, Raleigh

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – CBS 17 is here to help people who are looking for a new job, be it because of a job loss from the pandemic, or a change in career or priorities.

The job site Linkedin lists Allied Universal as one of the companies doing extensive hiring. They provide staffing, specifically for security operations.

I checked their website and found more than three dozen jobs in central North Carolina.

One opening is for an overnight vehicle patrol officer in Raleigh.

This is a Friday through Tuesday schedule and the hours go from 11 p.m. to 7 a.m.

You’ll need to be 21 with a high school diploma and a driver’s license. The job requires that you be ready to handle any kind of crisis situation in a calm manner.

They also need an account manager based in Durham.

It is Monday through Friday and it’s full-time. You’ll work with clients to make sure they’re happy with their service, plus manage a team of people including security officers, shift supervisors, and payroll.

If you get the job, you will qualify for both 401(k) and health benefits. A college degree is required.

