RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — I’ve seen a lot of jobs, but this internship might be the most unique I’ve ever told you about – an alligator conservation intern.

This was sent to me by a dedicated viewer – Rob.

This is through the state Wildlife Resources Commission in Raleigh.

The position involves travel to assist with recapture and nest surveys and, from the posting, “trapping, capturing, handling, and collecting alligators of all sizes.”

This is 40 hours a week internship for five months.

Pay is $15 dollars an hour.