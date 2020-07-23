CBS 17 Job Alert – Allstate Insurance and Wells Fargo are hiring

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Today’s Job Alert is focused on customer service jobs because they always get a lot of interest.
Allstate Insurance needs a Bilingual Customer Service Representative for an office in Rolesville.
Essentially, you’ll answer the phone, greet clients, and make any changes to accounts as needed. Be fluent in Spanish.
This is a Monday-to Friday job and pays $28,000 a year. You also get paid time off and benefits.
Wells Fargo is looking for an Auto Customer Service Rep 2.
This is at their customer care center in Raleigh. You’ll deal with customer questions and also process transactions.
Have a year of past experience in a call center, and be flexible with your hours – you might have to work evenings, weekends, or holidays.
