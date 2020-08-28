CBS 17 Job Alert – Amazon 4-Star, Saks Fifth Avenue are hiring

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Today’s Job Alert is focused on the retail industry.

Despite stores closing and reducing hours, I found two unusual openings which might be of appeal.

First up, Amazon 4-Star is looking for workers at their pop-up location at Crabtree Valley Mall in Raleigh.

These stores let customers see some of the highest-rated products on Amazon.

There are three types of openings – flex-time, part-time, and seasonal – just be flexible in your hours.

Two years of experience is preferred. Pay is $15 per hour.

Saks Fifth Avenue in the Triangle Town Center in Raleigh needs a Visual Manager.

The job is full-time and requires at least five years of visual experience as well as an associate’s or bachelor’s degree related to the fashion industry.

The Visual Manager also oversees any kind of in-store promotions and events.

