CBS 17 Job Alert – Amazon and Tractor Supply are hiring

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — There are a lot of people who are suddenly unemployed and at home teaching their kids, so this job at Amazon might be a perfect fit.
The job is a case manager position for Amazon’s Leave of Absence and Accommodation team.
It’s under the human resources division.
You’ll respond to inquiries about Amazon’s leave policy from approximately 150 to 200 employees and help people transition back to work after a leave of absence.
You need a bachelor’s degree and two years of human resources experience. There are a lot of more detailed specifics on their website.
Tractor Supply is also looking for employees at their store in Fuquay-Varina where they need both full-time and part-time team members.
There are a lot of specific rolls from working the cash register to operating a forklift. Just be at least 18 and have a flexible schedule.
