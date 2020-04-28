CBS 17 Job Alert – Amazon and Tractor Supply are hiring

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — There are a lot of people who are suddenly unemployed and at home teaching their kids, so this job at Amazon might be a perfect fit.

The job is a case manager position for Amazon’s Leave of Absence and Accommodation team.

It’s under the human resources division.

RELATED: Full coverage of the coronavirus outbreak in NC

You’ll respond to inquiries about Amazon’s leave policy from approximately 150 to 200 employees and help people transition back to work after a leave of absence.

You need a bachelor’s degree and two years of human resources experience. There are a lot of more detailed specifics on their website.

Tractor Supply is also looking for employees at their store in Fuquay-Varina where they need both full-time and part-time team members.

There are a lot of specific rolls from working the cash register to operating a forklift. Just be at least 18 and have a flexible schedule.

More headlines from CBS17.com: