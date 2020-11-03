CBS 17 Job Alert – Amazon is hiring in Durham and Garner

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – The COVID-19 pandemic – combined with the upcoming holidays – means there’s a huge demand for employees at Amazon.
There are openings in Durham for people to work what is called a “delivery station.” It involves sorting and making sure the right boxes get to the right place.
This is the final stop between the warehouse and the customer.
Hiring is immediate – hours are flexible – and pay is $15 an hour.
Just under the heading of “Warehouse Team Members” in Garner, Amazon is adding new postings by the day.
These range from loading to unloading trucks to retrieving customer orders.
Part-time and full-time are available. Pay goes as high as $18.50 an hour.
Click here to search jobs.
More headlines from CBS17.com:
- Trump vs. Biden: What each candidate’s first 100 days might look like
- 2 children pulled alive in dramatic Turkey quake rescues
- ACLU files lawsuit following conflict between crowd, law enforcement at voting rally in Graham
- Tracking the Tropics: Hurricane Eta nears Nicaragua as Category 4 storm
- Control of Senate at stake as Trump’s allies face Democrats
For more stories like this that matter to you, click here to download the CBS 17 News app for free.
Watch live newscasts, get breaking news and sign up for push alerts – download now