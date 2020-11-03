CBS 17 Job Alert – Amazon is hiring in Durham and Garner

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – The COVID-19 pandemic – combined with the upcoming holidays – means there’s a huge demand for employees at Amazon.

There are openings in Durham for people to work what is called a “delivery station.” It involves sorting and making sure the right boxes get to the right place.

This is the final stop between the warehouse and the customer.

Hiring is immediate – hours are flexible – and pay is $15 an hour.

Just under the heading of “Warehouse Team Members” in Garner, Amazon is adding new postings by the day.

These range from loading to unloading trucks to retrieving customer orders.

Part-time and full-time are available. Pay goes as high as $18.50 an hour.

