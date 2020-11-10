CBS 17 Job Alert – American Kennel Club and Penmarc are hiring

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – For today’s Job Alert we’ve got something a little different.

This is a new one – a contact renter rep for the American Kennel Club.

It’s work from home, but you must live within 50 miles of the AKC office in Raleigh.

The job is answering questions about dog registration and other services by the AKC. A wired internet connection is required – no wireless routers.

The job requires six to eight weeks of training.

Penmarc needs a scheduling coordinator and dispatcher. The job involves sending the right teams to the right job sites for customers.

Penmarc creates “Custom spaces designed for an organizational lifestyle.”

Pay is $35,000 to $40,000 a year – and both day and evening shifts are available.

