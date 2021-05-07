CBS 17 Job Alert – America’s Best Contacts & Glasses and Consulate Health are hiring

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — There was a 1,500-percent increase in job openings for receptionists nationwide on the website LinkedIn from March to April.

I did a search for “receptionist jobs” within 75 miles of Raleigh – there were 100 new jobs posted in the past week.

One opening is at America’s Best Contacts & Eyeglasses store on Glenwood Avenue in Raleigh. The job involves taking calls, greeting and scheduling customers, and processing managed care plans.

Experience is needed – be a good communicator – and be able to handle multiple calls coming in at once.

Benefits include health and dental insurance, matching 401(k), life insurance, and paid time off.

Consulate Health Care has part-time receptionist openings at locations in Raleigh and Knightdale. This job involves a level of compassion since you’re dealing with residents and family members.

You will also be screening visitors and performing some basic clerical duties. Experience and a high school diploma or GED is needed.