CBS 17 Job Alert – America’s Best Eyeglasses and Camden Properties are hiring

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – In today’s Job Alert, I’m looking at opportunities for people who are bilingual.
These openings are just popping up.
America’s Best Eyeglasses needs a bilingual eyewear consultant and sales associate. This is for the store near Triangle Town Center in North Raleigh.
In addition to being bilingual, past sales experience and excellent interpersonal communication skills are needed.
Camden Properties is looking for a Leasing Consultant.
Speaking Spanish is a plus, and one year of sales or customer service experience is needed. A bachelor’s degree is preferred.
You will also need to have flexible hours.
