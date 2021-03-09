CBS 17 Job Alert – Americold Logistics and Nichols Financial Services are hiring

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Today’s job alert is focused on businesses aggressively recruiting and retaining clients. Think of it as a step beyond a traditional customer service job.

For example:

Americold Logistics needs a senior customer service representative in Benson.

The company provides temperature-controlled warehousing for the food industry. This is about building relationships with clients across the country.

Coordinating recalls, arranging maintenance and coaching other workers are some of the responsibilities of the job.

A high school diploma and 2-4 years of experience are required.

Nichols Financial Services is looking for an administrator/customer service representative. The job is in Raleigh.

It involves the processing of contracts and entering customer data. It also includes processing credit applications and collecting past-due bills.

A high school diploma and some college or business school training are needed. Benefits are available.