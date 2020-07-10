CBS 17 Job Alert – Anheuser-Busch and Whole Foods are hiring

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – In today’s Job Alert are some really unusual opportunities.
Anheuser-Busch is looking for a representative for Devils Backbone Brewery.
You’ll manage existing accounts and work to build new ones. You must have a clean driving record, an advanced degree, and it’d be great if you were a certified beer server.
If food is more your thing, Whole Foods in Chapel Hill needs a bakery team leader.
Obviously, you should know your way around a kitchen and be familiar with cleaning practices and any needed certifications.
It is a managerial role, so have a year of leadership experience. It’s a full-time opening – and be OK with lifting up to 50 pounds.
More headlines from CBS17.com:
- West Virginia restaurant fights mask mandate; faces shut down by health department
- New NC road test exemption law leaves 18-year-old drivers in limbo
- Goya Foods faces swift backlash after CEO praises Trump at White House
- Gov. Polis to Colorado: ‘Wear a damn mask’
- VIDEO: Police officer points gun at doctor’s head after arriving at his own property
For more stories like this that matter to you, click here to download the CBS 17 News app for free.
Watch live newscasts, get breaking news and sign up for push alerts – download now