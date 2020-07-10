CBS 17 Job Alert – Anheuser-Busch and Whole Foods are hiring

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – In today’s Job Alert are some really unusual opportunities.

Anheuser-Busch is looking for a representative for Devils Backbone Brewery.

You’ll manage existing accounts and work to build new ones. You must have a clean driving record, an advanced degree, and it’d be great if you were a certified beer server.

If food is more your thing, Whole Foods in Chapel Hill needs a bakery team leader.

Obviously, you should know your way around a kitchen and be familiar with cleaning practices and any needed certifications.

It is a managerial role, so have a year of leadership experience. It’s a full-time opening – and be OK with lifting up to 50 pounds.