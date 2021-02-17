CBS 17 Job Alert – Anomaly Squared and Pearson Higher Education Services are hiring

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — In today’s Job Alert we go back to one of the most in-demand positions for both employers and employees.

There are new openings in customer service in all different kinds of industries on a daily basis.

Anomaly Squared is looking for at-home contact center specialists.

Anomaly outsources call center employees for different companies. The company is based in Raleigh.

The job involves qualifying clients through both inbound and outbound calls.

Pay is $10 an hour and a high school diploma is required. You must own a computer and have internet access.

Pearson Higher Education Services needs a customer success associate.

This job involves working with customers to not only advise them on their current services but also demonstrate new and added services. It is also about ensuring customer satisfaction.

Be somewhat tech-savvy. A bachelor’s degree is required and you should have 1-2 years of experience.