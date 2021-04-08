CBS 17 Job Alert – AP Emissions Technology and Fidelity Investments are hiring

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Today’s Job Alert looks at companies expanding and adding new jobs in central North Carolina.

AP Emissions Technology, which makes auto exhaust systems, is adding 96 new jobs at their facility in Goldsboro.

These jobs are welders, machinists, stockers and forklift operators, plus managerial staff.

The average salary will be roughly $41,000 dollars.

Fidelity Investments is hiring new technologists to come up with digital solutions for their customers.

Of the 20 new or added markets, Durham is one of them.

Hiring is already underway, and the hope is to fill open positions by the middle of the year.