CBS 17 Job Alert – Apple hiring ahead of opening of new campus in RTP

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Today’s Job Alert is looking at Apple, which announced this week it’ll bring operations to town even before the new campus at RTP is open.

A quick search of their website turned up a bunch of openings that seem to align with a company looking to hire a lot of new workers.

These include a people operations support specialist and someone to work in people operations support.

Another opening is a senior technical recruiter – which is a contracted position. There is also an opening for an administrative assistant.

Also, there is an opening for a recruiting coordinator. This person will manage the calendar and roll with any last-minute schedule changes.

Coordinating travel and understanding both internal and external software is required. Two years of recruiting experience is needed and an undergraduate degree is preferred.

