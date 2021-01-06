CBS 17 Job Alert – AppleOne and Closets by Design are hiring

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – CBS 17’s Job Alert exists to help those who are unemployed or underemployed find a new job.

Jobs in call centers and customer service jobs are always hugely popular.

AppleOne needs a call center representative in Raleigh.

The job is pretty cut-and-dry — answering customer questions and calling people who might have questions or concerns. You should be at least 18 years old with a high school diploma.

Closets by Design in Raleigh needs a customer service and office representative.

The job obviously involves working with customers and answering calls, but also helping to manage the schedule. The job also involves some basic office work, too.