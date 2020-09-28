CBS 17 Job Alert – ARS Rescue Rooter, Tory Burch Outlet holding virtual hiring events

Job Alert

by:

Posted: / Updated:

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – With COVID-19 and the need to find workers, more and more businesses are turning to virtual hiring events.

ARS Rescue Rooter in Raleigh is hosting one of those events on Tuesday from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m.

You need to apply online first to secure a time.

Make sure to have an electronic copy of your resume and cover letter.

The Tory Burch Outlet in Mebane is holding a virtual hiring event this coming Wednesday.

The virtual event runs from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m.

The openings are for part-time sales associates. You need at least a year of retail experience, plus working internet and webcam for the virtual interview.

More headlines from CBS17.com:

For more stories like this that matter to you, click here to download the CBS 17 News app for free.

Watch live newscasts, get breaking news and sign up for push alerts – download now

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Sponsored Content
Visit Buy Local

Trending Stories