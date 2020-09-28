CBS 17 Job Alert – ARS Rescue Rooter, Tory Burch Outlet holding virtual hiring events

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – With COVID-19 and the need to find workers, more and more businesses are turning to virtual hiring events.

ARS Rescue Rooter in Raleigh is hosting one of those events on Tuesday from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m.

You need to apply online first to secure a time.

Make sure to have an electronic copy of your resume and cover letter.

The Tory Burch Outlet in Mebane is holding a virtual hiring event this coming Wednesday.

The virtual event runs from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m.

The openings are for part-time sales associates. You need at least a year of retail experience, plus working internet and webcam for the virtual interview.

More headlines from CBS17.com: